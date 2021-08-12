Advertisement

Pedestrian hit by car in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A pedestrian is hit by a car on the south side of South Bend.

Officers were called out to South Ironwood near Southview around 9:30 Wednesday night for the accident.

They say the driver initially left the scene before later returning.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital. No word at this time on their condition.

According to the South Bend Police Department:

“No major injuries and both drivers came back. A pedestrian, believed to be under the influence of something, ran out of the bushes and struck the vehicle. The driver thought a rock hit the vehicle and kept driving. The driver saw police lights and called dispatch to see what was going on. Dispatch advised a pedestrian was struck. Vehicle returned to the scene and cooperated with police. Pedestrian was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.”

