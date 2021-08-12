Parts of Rochester, Argos battered by storms

MARSHALL/FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple rounds of Michiana storms mean significant clean up for some families. In Fulton County, Lou Rich, of rural Rochester, watched early Thursday morning as high winds flattened trees.

“We watched it come through, and I seen all the trees lay over. I can’t tell you how hard of a wind it was, but it sure looked like 75 mph wind to me,” said Rich.

A tree fell on Rich’s roof – no damage, he said. But the storm destroyed apple, pear, and peach trees in the family orchard.

“I watched the trees just bow and just blew! They couldn’t take it no more. They were heavy with fruit, you know, so they didn’t have a whole lot of chance or opportunity to withstand it,” he said.

At the nearby Tippecanoe River Run campground, it was the second day of clean up. Host Ryan Rich said 15 to 20 trees were destroyed in the storm. Luckily, no one was hurt, and no trailers were damaged.

“I didn’t know whether to grab my wife and kids and make them run out in the rain or stay tight. It’s always scary. You never know what you’re going to get into in the storm,” described Ryan Rich.

In Marshall County, the Zechiels, of Argos, came home Wednesday afternoon to part of their roof ripped off and lodged into a backyard tree.

“When you pulled up, well, it’s just a mess. I mean, limbs everywhere,” said Kurt Zechiel.

Zechiel grew up in the home that was built in the late 1800s. The gusts flipped a windmill, made the porch crooked, and created an unintentional canopy of trees in the front and side yards. Edges of their field were also flattened.

“Just looks like you have a lot of work ahead of you,” Zechiel said.

He isn’t sure the dollar amount damage that was done to the roof. But the family is able to live inside.

