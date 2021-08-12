Advertisement

Osceola, Elkhart hit hard by storm

By Monica Murphy
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, Elkhart and Osceola saw heavy storm damage.

Trees fell on power lines; traffic lights were out; and thousands were without power.

“The most important thing we are telling people right now is to stay away from downed power lines. Assume that they are live and assume that they are dangerous; and if you come across a downed power line please call 911 and report it to dispatch and give Indiana-Michigan power a call,” said Corinne Straight-Reed, with Mayor Rod Roberson’s office.

Many neighborhoods on the northwest side of the city especially saw heavy damage.

“From residents that were reporting power lines being down and extensive tree and property damage. We had a very concentrated area in Elkhart with some straight-line winds and those streets really took a beating,” said Straight-Reed.

Wellfield Botanic Gardens was impacted too.

“In a very short period of time we had a couple of large trees, some pretty major branches...even a couple of sections of trees that topped over...This is definitely the worst single incident that I have seen with a couple of those trees and those big branches,” said Executive Director of Wellfield Botanic Gardens Eric Garton.

Due to power outages, Elkhart Community Schools is postponing the first day of school until Friday.

