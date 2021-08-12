Old South Bend bakery getting remodeled

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Things could soon be cooking once again at a South Bend building that’s more than 100-year’s old and has been vacant for a decade.

Private developers have $2.75 million plans to renovate the former Ward Bakery in the 900 block of Portage Avenue.

The bakery was built to house a single tenant, but it’ll be rebuilt to accommodate up to 60-separate commercial tenants in spaces as small as 200 square feet and as large as 2,500 square feet.

“We’ve got retail across the front, and then maybe we’ve got small manufacturing around the back. Perhaps some art studios in the middle,” said Mike Keen, President of the Bakery Group, LLC. “We also have interest from folks who interested in maybe a café, we’ve got some guys talking about doing a microbrewery.”

The budget for the project is $2.75 million. The renovation will be done slowly in phases over the next 36-months.

Today the city redevelopment commission pledged to contribute $300,000 to install new windows across the front façade where the old ones had been bricked over.

“The city could either spend a half million dollars to knock it down or spend less than that to put some windows and doors in here so all the sudden it brings up the entire neighborhood,” said Keen.

The developers do have a track record having rehabbed about 30 residential properties in the last five years in the Near Northwest Neighborhood. “But of course, the elephant in the room is the old Ward building because that’s a thing no matter what we do around it, it’s going to be hard for us to actually fully bring this neighborhood back.”

Keen says removing asbestos from the building carried a price tag of more than $130,000. The building was last used as a warehouse for Ford Distributing.

Keen says it took 20 dumpsters to clear merchandise left behind.

