Advertisement

IHOP adds beer, wine to its menu

The restaurant chain IHOP is now offering beer and wine at some of its locations.
The restaurant chain IHOP is now offering beer and wine at some of its locations.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may have heard of kegs and eggs, but what about Pilsner and pancakes?

The restaurant chain IHOP is now offering beer and wine at some of its locations.

It is looking for ways to make customers consider IHOP for more than just breakfast.

It’s still not clear if your local IHOP will be serving up booze in the near future.

Most locations are owned by franchisees, and it’s up to them to decide whether they want to offer it. Some may opt out due to the expense of obtaining a liquor license and training staff.

IHOP’s president says he believes eventually about 1,000 of the chain’s 1,700 locations will serve alcohol.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends are mourning the loss of South Bend Parole Agent Barbara Stanish, 22, who...
Family & friends mourn loss of South Bend parole agent killed in crash
24-year-old Daniel Autrey is facing multiple charges in the murder of Delray Lloyd on Sunday.
Benton Harbor murder suspect in custody
Lori Arnold has covered her yard in Goshen with signs, which she has been ordered by a court to...
Goshen couple facing fines for signs
As we are preparing for another round of storms in Michiana, several people are still dealing...
Berrien County residents dealing with aftermath of storms
It happened in the area of Birch Road and McKinley Highway.
2 hurt in St. Joseph County crash involving 6 vehicles

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
A bench stands outside a scorched building as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville...
Wildfire bears down on Montana towns as West burns
A mural on a fence is displayed at United Fort Worth, a grassroots community organization in...
Census shows US is diversifying, white population shrinking
Dr. Anthony Fauci says an additional COVID-19 booster shot will be recommended for previously...
Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to be recommended for weakened immune systems