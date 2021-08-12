Advertisement

Former Benton Harbor HS basketball star Carlos ‘Scooby’ Johnson facing rape charges

(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr. and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Benton Harbor High School basketball star and 2020 Michigan Mr. Basketball winner Carlos “Scooby” Johnson is facing charges of rape, attempted rape and sexual battery.

This report comes from our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis. According to court documents, the 19-year-old raped a woman back on Feb. 4th during his freshman season at Butler University.

According to FOX 59 in Indianapolis, police talked to Johnson after the incident and he told them, “I should have told that **expletive** to leave.” Johnson denies having sexual intercourse with the woman.

After the incident, Johnson was not on the bench during Butler basketball games. He did not play at all last season after he tore his ACL in preseason workouts.

The Butler basketball program has not released a statement on Johnson. However, his name has been removed from the team’s website.

