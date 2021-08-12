Advertisement

Former Adams High School football star Danny Pinter makes most of reps with Colts first team offensive line

This is the first time Pinter has ever played center in his football career.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Adams High School football star Danny Pinter was drafted by the Colts last year, and this year in camp, he’s getting reps with the Colts first team offensive line at center after Ryan Kelly went down with an injury.

This is the first time Pinter has played center since he was in 8th grade for the St. Anthony St. Joe St. Pius Panthers in South Bend.

Pinter says he is trying to make the most of this opportunity working with the ones.

“It’s a great opportunity that I just try to take advantage of,” Pinter said. “You get a chance to go against a guy like Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner all day, it’s only going to make you better. It’s just something we’re trying to run with and I think I’ve gotten a little bit better each day which is always my goal.”

The Colts first preseason game of 2021 will be on Sunday at home against the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff is at 1 PM.

