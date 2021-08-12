First Alert Forecast: Heat Advisory with Scattered Storms Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Scattered thunderstorms during the morning give way to another hot and humid day. Highs reach the upper 80s to near 90 by the afternoon. That plus the high humidity make it feel again like the triple digits. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for all of Michiana from 1pm to 8pm this afternoon. The chance for scattered thunderstorms returns this afternoon with a chance that a few could be on the strong to severe side. High of 89.

THURSDAY NIGHT: The chance for scattered thunderstorms continues in the evening and overnight hours. A few of these storms could be strong to severe. Threats include heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Temperatures drop into the 60s but it remains muggy. Low of 69.

FRIDAY: A few scattered storms are possible to begin Friday. They move out quickly and clouds begin to clear heading into the afternoon. The humidity also drops throughout the day. Highs reach the lower 80s into the early afternoon. High of 81.

SATURDAY: A perfect summer weekend begins. After a week of heat, humidity and frequent storms. The sun is out in full with highs in the upper 70s and low humidity. High of 78.

LONG RANGE: This bright and dry pattern stays with us into the beginning of next week. Highs right around 80 degrees with full sunshine and lower humidity. By the middle of next week the humidity comes back as our storm chances increase into next weekend. Keep checking back for the latest on this First Alert Forecast!

