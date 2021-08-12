Faith Mission of Michiana cuts ribbon on new overnight emergency shelter in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - After a long year following the pandemic, Faith Mission of Michiana is opening the doors to it’s new overnight emergency shelter in Elkhart.

“Individuals can come in and they can stay here overnight, and then they are out during the day,” Faith Mission of Michiana Director Ross Swihart.

The shelter is open daily from 7:30 p.m. to 8 a.m., and located at 801 Benham Avenue. The shelter includes more than 75 beds, new security check points, restrooms, showers, an outside services office, a storage room and a bed bug heat room.

“The individuals that stay in the overnight shelter, we have lunch and dinner and we are getting ready to open for breakfast to where that they’ll be available three meals per day available to them too,” Swihart says.

To get inside, Faith Mission of Michiana Director Ross Swihart says all visitors have to do is check in, with the exception of arsonists and sex offenders.

“Basically, there Is no requirements as long as a person behaves,” Swihart says.

Any personal belongings brought into the shelter by visitors must be stored inside a “safe room” during their stay.

According to Swihart, the shelter’s goal is to not only give those who are homeless a place to stay, but a second chance.

“Part of our goal with this shelter was to be able to get people out from under the bridge, sleeping on the benches, and have a place for them to go where there is not requirements and a big list of things they have to meet. Just show up and behave, you get to stay,” Swihart says.

To learn more about Faith Mission of Michiana’s new emergency overnight shelter, click here or call 574-293-3406.

