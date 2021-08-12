Advertisement

Cubs release former ace Arrieta after rough return to team

The Cubs also placed catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day injured list because of sprained right knee.
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta throws to a Milwaukee Brewers batter during the...
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta throws to a Milwaukee Brewers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Right-hander Jake Arrieta has been released by the Chicago Cubs. Arrieta won a Cy Young Award and helped the Cubs capture a drought-busting World Series championship in his first stint with the club. But he struggled in his second go-round. Arrieta was 5-11 with a 6.88 in 20 starts this season. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer says Arrieta was told he was being released on Wednesday after he got tagged for eight runs in a 10-0 loss to Milwaukee. The Cubs also placed catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day injured list because of sprained right knee.

