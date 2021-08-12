Advertisement

Competency hearing in Grace Ross murder case pushed back

The community of New Carlisle is mourning the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross, who was found...
The community of New Carlisle is mourning the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross, who was found dead Friday evening after being reported as missing two hours earlier.
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The competency hearing for a 14-year-old accused of murder and molestation in the death of a young New Carlisle girl has been pushed back, as was the trial date.

6-year-old Grace Ross was reported missing last March. Her body was found in a wooded area, close to the apartment complex where she lived.

The competency hearing, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, is now scheduled for Nov. 17.

Should the suspect be found competent to stand trial, that would happen Dec. 9 and 10.

