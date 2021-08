ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Due to power outages, the City of Elkhart opened three cooling shelters Thursday where residents can cool off and have access to electricity.

Open until 4 p.m.:

Salvation Army - 300 N. Main St.

Open until 6 p.m.:

Pierre Moran Pavilion - 119 Wolf Ave.

McNaughton Pavilion - 701 Arcade Ave.

