Cabrera sits, but Tigers beat Orioles 6-4 to complete sweep

BALTIMORE (AP) - Renato Núñez homered in his return to Baltimore and the Detroit Tigers beat the Orioles 6-4 as Miguel Cabrera sat out while one homer shy of 500. Cabrera can now go for that milestone at home after the Tigers finished their road trip with a three-game sweep in Baltimore. Victor Reyes and Robbie Grossman also homered for Detroit. The Orioles have lost eight in a row. DJ Stewart homered twice for Baltimore. Cabrera hit homer No. 499 the previous night.

