Advertisement

Cabrera sits, but Tigers beat Orioles 6-4 to complete sweep

Cabrera hit homer No. 499 the previous night.
Detroit Tigers' Victor Reyes connects for a RBI double against the Baltimore Orioles in the...
Detroit Tigers' Victor Reyes connects for a RBI double against the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Gail Burton)(Gail Burton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) - Renato Núñez homered in his return to Baltimore and the Detroit Tigers beat the Orioles 6-4 as Miguel Cabrera sat out while one homer shy of 500. Cabrera can now go for that milestone at home after the Tigers finished their road trip with a three-game sweep in Baltimore. Victor Reyes and Robbie Grossman also homered for Detroit. The Orioles have lost eight in a row. DJ Stewart homered twice for Baltimore. Cabrera hit homer No. 499 the previous night.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Family and friends are mourning the loss of South Bend Parole Agent Barbara Stanish, 22, who...
Family & friends mourn loss of South Bend parole agent killed in crash
24-year-old Daniel Autrey is facing multiple charges in the murder of Delray Lloyd on Sunday.
Benton Harbor murder suspect in custody
Lori Arnold has covered her yard in Goshen with signs, which she has been ordered by a court to...
Goshen couple facing fines for signs
As we are preparing for another round of storms in Michiana, several people are still dealing...
Berrien County residents dealing with aftermath of storms
Osceola, Elkhart hit hard by storm
Osceola, Elkhart hit hard by storm

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Pina rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam during the fifth...
Urías 5 extra-base hits, Piña 6 RBIs, Brewers rout Cubs 17-4
Irish quarterbacks Jack Coan (17) and Drew Pyne (10) run through drills at Notre Dame fall camp...
Brian Kelly pushes back naming starting quarterback to next week
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta throws to a Milwaukee Brewers batter during the...
Cubs release former ace Arrieta after rough return to team
Former Benton Harbor HS basketball star Carlos ‘Scooby’ Johnson facing rape charges