Burnes fans 10 straight to tie record, Brewers rip Cubs 10-0

The Cubs lost their seventh straight and have dropped 13 of 15.
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws against the Chicago Cubs during the...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes struck out 10 consecutive batters, tying the major league record and leading the Brewers past the Chicago Cubs 10-0. Burnes finished with a career-high 15 strikeouts in eight innings on a steamy night at Wrigley Field. An first-time All-Star this year, Burnes won his fifth straight decision. Omar Narváez homered and drove in four runs as NL Central leaders won their third in a row. The Cubs lost their seventh straight and have dropped 13 of 15.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

