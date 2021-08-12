Burnes fans 10 straight to tie record, Brewers rip Cubs 10-0

CHICAGO (AP) - Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes struck out 10 consecutive batters, tying the major league record and leading the Brewers past the Chicago Cubs 10-0. Burnes finished with a career-high 15 strikeouts in eight innings on a steamy night at Wrigley Field. An first-time All-Star this year, Burnes won his fifth straight decision. Omar Narváez homered and drove in four runs as NL Central leaders won their third in a row. The Cubs lost their seventh straight and have dropped 13 of 15.

