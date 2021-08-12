Advertisement

Brian Kelly pushes back naming starting quarterback to next week

Kelly says whoever he names as the starting quarterback must be able to get the ball down the field.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last week, Irish head football coach Brian Kelly said he would name his starting quarterback on Thursday.

However, at his press conference Thursday afternoon, Kelly said they will need more time to decide a starter between second-year player Drew Pyne and grad transfer Jack Coan.

Kelly says they are “really close” to a decision and will let the quarterbacks know this weekend before an announcement next week.

Kelly says whoever he names as the starting quarterback must be able to get the ball down the field.

“We’ve always felt like the quarterback has got to be the brains of this operation,” Kelly said. “Getting in run checks. Protection. Knows how to protect them. All of those guys are really good at that. The deciding factor has just been the ability to get the ball out on time, accurately, and allow this offense to make big plays.”

No big plays will be made by any of the quarterbacks on Friday because the team has the day off.

The Irish will resume practice on Saturday as there are just 24 days away until the season opener against Florida State down in Tallahassee.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends are mourning the loss of South Bend Parole Agent Barbara Stanish, 22, who...
Family & friends mourn loss of South Bend parole agent killed in crash
24-year-old Daniel Autrey is facing multiple charges in the murder of Delray Lloyd on Sunday.
Benton Harbor murder suspect in custody
Lori Arnold has covered her yard in Goshen with signs, which she has been ordered by a court to...
Goshen couple facing fines for signs
As we are preparing for another round of storms in Michiana, several people are still dealing...
Berrien County residents dealing with aftermath of storms
Osceola, Elkhart hit hard by storm
Osceola, Elkhart hit hard by storm

Latest News

Irish quarterbacks Jack Coan and Drew Pyne look on at Notre Dame football practice.
Brian Kelly to name starting quarterback on Thursday
The Notre Dame football team huddles inside of the Irish Athletics Center before practice...
Notre Dame football team has plan in place if variant numbers rise
Mike Elston, Brian Kelly and Marcus Freeman walk to Notre Dame football practice at the Irish...
Marcus Freeman ready to face pressure of being Notre Dame defensive coordinator
Ian Book takes snaps at Saints training camp.
Ian Book making positive impression at Saints training camp