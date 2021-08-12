Brian Kelly pushes back naming starting quarterback to next week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last week, Irish head football coach Brian Kelly said he would name his starting quarterback on Thursday.

However, at his press conference Thursday afternoon, Kelly said they will need more time to decide a starter between second-year player Drew Pyne and grad transfer Jack Coan.

Kelly says they are “really close” to a decision and will let the quarterbacks know this weekend before an announcement next week.

Kelly says whoever he names as the starting quarterback must be able to get the ball down the field.

“We’ve always felt like the quarterback has got to be the brains of this operation,” Kelly said. “Getting in run checks. Protection. Knows how to protect them. All of those guys are really good at that. The deciding factor has just been the ability to get the ball out on time, accurately, and allow this offense to make big plays.”

No big plays will be made by any of the quarterbacks on Friday because the team has the day off.

The Irish will resume practice on Saturday as there are just 24 days away until the season opener against Florida State down in Tallahassee.

