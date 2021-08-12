Advertisement

Brian Kelly to name starting quarterback on Thursday

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football is five days into fall camp, and during this time, Irish head coach Brian Kelly is trying to put the pieces of the puzzle together for the 2021 season.

Kelly is going to make a big decision on what Notre Dame football will look like this year on Thursday as he announces who will be the starting quarterback.

It’s been a Pyne-Cone battle for QB1 between second year player Drew Pyne and Wisconsin grad transfer Jack Coan with true freshman Tyler Buchner waiting in the wings.

Pyne and Coan have been splitting first team reps since spring ball, but it has been Coan who is the first quarterback to work with the first team in the 30 minutes the media has been able to watch in camp.

There’s been a lot to evaluate in the quarterback competition between Pyne and Coan ever since Coan stepped on campus in January, but Kelly says more goes into the evaluation than that.

Kelly says Coan’s time at Wisconsin will also play a role in his decision at quarterback.

“We didn’t take him because he didn’t play before,” Kelly said. “We took him because he had battle tested experience in the Big 10 and at a very good program and quite frankly, one that we respect in Wisconsin and coach Chryst and what they do. A lot of that had to do with where he came from and him being battle tested. And so from our standpoint, he came with a lot of that. He still had to earn it and he’s still earning it.”

Kelly will announce his decision following the team scrimmage on Thursday.

Whoever wins the job, will start for the Irish against Florida State in the 2021 season opener that is 25 days away.

