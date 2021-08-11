UPDATE: Benton Harbor murder suspect in custody

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A suspect in a deadly shooting in Benton Harbor over the weekend has turned himself in at the Berrien County Jail, where he was taken into custody without incident.

24-year-old Daniel Autrey is facing multiple charges in the murder of Delray Lloyd on Sunday. The charges include open murder, felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

It happened at the “Sunny Spot Convenience Store” near Pipestone Street and Empire Avenue. Upon arrival, officers entered the store and made contact with Lloyd, who was lying on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

