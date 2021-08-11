Trader Joe’s opening South Bend store on Aug. 20

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Trader Joe’s has announced a grand opening date for its first-ever store in South Bend.

The new store in Eddy Street Commons will open for business at 8 a.m. on Aug. 20. There will be a brief ceremonial ribbon cutting right before the store opens, and the celebration will continue throughout the day with live music.

The store will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

More from Trader Joe’s:

On Friday, August 20th, Trader Joe’s will open its first-ever store in South Bend. The new store is located at 1140 E. Howard Street, just off South Bend Avenue at the southern end of Eddy Street Commons. Moments before doors open at 8am, there will be a brief ceremonial ribbon cutting. Store Captain John McCall—a 12-year veteran of the company—and Trader Joe’s Crew Members will be on hand to welcome customers to their new neighborhood store, and the celebration will continue throughout the day with live music.

The 12,500 square-foot store will be the fourth Trader Joe’s in the state of Indiana. Its interior will feature artwork that pays tribute to area landmarks and local lore, including the East Race Waterway, the Potawatomi Conservatories and Potawatomi Zoo, the region’s beloved Peregrine Falcon, and the iconic Oliver Chilled Plow.

As a neighborhood grocery store, Trader Joe’s prides itself on hiring from the community. More than 90% of the Crew Members hired at the South Bend store are from the neighborhood, with hiring efforts are still underway. Anyone interested in applying can visit //traderjoes.com/careers for more information.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.