Trader Joe’s opening South Bend store on Aug. 20

Trader Joe's is beginning the hiring process for its South Bend store.
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Trader Joe’s has announced a grand opening date for its first-ever store in South Bend.

The new store in Eddy Street Commons will open for business at 8 a.m. on Aug. 20. There will be a brief ceremonial ribbon cutting right before the store opens, and the celebration will continue throughout the day with live music.

The store will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

