State Road 23 in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - In St. Joseph County, State Road 23 will be reduced to one lane in each direction at the bridge over Juday Creek for the next 10 days.

That’s between Willowbrook Drive and McErlain Street.

Crews will be working on a bridge sealing project there.

Lane closures will alternate, so drivers should be prepared for changing traffic patterns.

