St. Joe Indians look to get back to winning ways in 2021

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The high school football season is right around the corner in Indiana.

The St. Joe Indians are hard at work looking to get back to their winning ways.

“Big expectations,” St. Joe senior linebacker Mattux Tarwacki said. “We are looking to build more and get better each day and bring back the St. Joe tradition.”

Under sixth year head coach Bryon Whitten, St. Joe will look to have their first winning season since 2018.

“Our goals this year are to make sure we approach each day, each practice and each game with great attitude, great preparation and great effort,” Whitten said. “If we really focus on those three things, on a day-to-day basis, everything on the field, everything in the classroom is going to take care of itself.”

The Indians believe if they play with the right attitude on the field, the wins will come.

“I’m expecting a great attitude,” St. Joe senior lineman Zach Kennedy said. “We are going to prep well. We’re going to have great effort on the field. I’m expecting that. We’re going to control what we can control. Have a lot of fun, really.”

Just nine days until St. Joe kicks off the 2021 season at home at Father Bly Field against the Lakeland Lakers.

