School City of Mishawaka heads back to class

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - School City of Mishawaka students went back to class on Wednesday.

Masks are optional this school year, and Superintendent Wayne Barker says he believes parents are best qualified to decide what’s best for their children.

The district used federal stimulus money to add positions like social workers and instructional coaches.

Plus, there is a Project Lead the Way teacher in every elementary school now.

“We’re very excited about that, that will give some great learning opportunities for our youngest learners,” Barker said. “So, they’ll do really cool things in the class. They’ll go in and do things with Legos and building robots and different kinds of things that are just fun learning.”

Barker says part of the focus for the new school year is helping students adjust in the classroom, especially those who have been completely virtual since March of 2020.

