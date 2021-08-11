SBCSC wraps up community meetings before first day of school

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend schools is wrapping up its final community meetings on behavior expectations for students, parents and teachers.

One of the meetings was held at Brown Community Learning Center.

There, South Bend school staff introduced their new set of “Shared Rights and Responsibilities,” formerly known as the district’s “Code of Conduct.”

The SSR not only focuses on the importance of correcting inappropriate behavior but supporting good behavior as well.

“Again, it is supposed to be used as a guide to support student positive behavior. So, what should we incorporate into our classrooms and how do we positively respond when our behavior does not meet expectations,” says Stephanie Steward-Bridges, Director of African American Student and Parent Services.

This new set of shared rights and responsibilities will be up amongst the school board for approval on August 16.

