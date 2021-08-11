Advertisement

Rookie Ober, Twins blank White Sox 1-0

José Ruiz allowed Polanco’s homer in the sixth, his lone inning of relief.
Minnesota Twins pitcher Bailey Ober throws against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of...
Minnesota Twins pitcher Bailey Ober throws against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Rookie Bailey Ober shut out the White Sox into the sixth inning, Jorge Polanco homered and the last-place Minnesota Twins took another series from a playoff contender, beating Chicago 1-0. Minnesota took two of three from AL Central-leading Chicago after winning three of four at Houston, which leads the AL West. Caleb Thielbar, Juan Minaya and Alex Colomé worked 3 2/3 hitless innings in relief of Ober, with Colomé getting the last three outs for his seventh save in 11 chances. José Ruiz allowed Polanco’s homer in the sixth, his lone inning of relief.

