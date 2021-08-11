Advertisement

Project ‘Cool Your Engines’ underway in Mishawaka

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - As students head back to class, officials are reminding drivers to slow down.

Project “Cool Your Engines” is underway in the Princess City. Police will be in school zones making sure drivers follow the speed limits. And since Mishawaka is mostly a walking district, it’s important to pay close attention to students walking to and from school.

“Drivers, be aware of children,” says Lt. Tim Williams of the Mishawaka Police Department. “They are going to be out there. And you know our children are always unpredictable, so we want you to put that cellphone down and pay attention to what is going on around you.”

Police are also reminding drivers about the hands-free law. If you’re pulled over for being on your phone, you can receive a citation with a fine of up to $500.

