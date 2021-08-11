Advertisement

Peralta, García lead Brewers past Cubs in twinbill opener

The All-Star right-hander struck out eight and walked two. Devin Williams got the final three outs for his second save after loading the bases with one out in the seventh.
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta delivers during the first inning of a...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Freddy Peralta pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Avisail García smacked a go-ahead two-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader. Willy Adamas and Lorenzo Cain also went deep for the Brewers, who are a major league-best 35-19 on the road. Peralta allowed two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. The All-Star right-hander struck out eight and walked two. Devin Williams got the final three outs for his second save after loading the bases with one out in the seventh.

