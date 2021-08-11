Notre Dame football team has plan in place if variant numbers rise

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last year was different for everybody including the Notre Dame football program.

The team would not eat together, and if they did, there was plexiglass in-between all of the members of the Irish.

However, this year, Notre Dame is able to practice in a somewhat normal environment.

That’s because Irish head coach Brian Kelly says 95 percent of his football team and staff are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

With that high number of vaccinations, Notre Dame is not requiring players or coaches to wear masks in workouts or during team meals.

Obviously, with everything that happened last year, the Irish are aware that nothing is ever set in stone.

Kelly says they are certainly monitoring the delta variant numbers and will alter their plans if the numbers impact how they can practice.

“We’re prepared, because we went through it last year, to wear masks social distance and do all of the things because, unfortunately, we had to go through that,” Kelly said. “Right now we would not have a scenario that with this small number of unvaccinated that we do have, through exceptions, if they did get sick, it would not cause a test of our vaccinated. We feel really comfortable where we are. We know that there’s the potential that it could go back to that and I think we’ve made the appropriate arrangements if in fact it does.”

Notre Dame football held their fifth practice of fall camp on Wednesday.

The season opener is right around the corner. Just 25 days until Notre Dame takes their talents down to Tallahassee to kick off the 2021 season against Florida State.

