Medical Moment: Foods to boost your mind
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - About 17 million adults in the U.S. suffer with depression.
And it’s well known that food plays a major role in our physical health, but it can also play a role in our mental health.
Martie Salt reports on which foods can help and hurt your mental health.
And for coffee lovers, a Harvard study found that two to three cups of coffee a day was a mood booster and was linked to lower risk of suicide.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.