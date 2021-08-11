Advertisement

Matteo Bocchi and the long ball power Cubs to 6-2 win over TinCaps

(WNDU)
By Max Thoma
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (South Bend Cubs) - The South Bend Cubs (38-46) came back from a 2-0 deficit and beat the Fort Wayne TinCaps (40-45) 6-2 to make it four straight wins.

The TinCaps offense was limited to three hits. In fact ,Fort Wayne had just two hits leave the infield all night long; South Bend had two hits that left the yard.

South Bend dominated on the hill and at the plate on Tuesday night in the series opener. Anderson Espinoza allowed two runs in a season-high 3.1 innings and then Matteo Bocchi went a career-high 5.2 innings of shutout baseball, while allowing just one hit.

Espinoza allowed two runs in the first two innings, including a solo-blast from Tirso Ornelas.

But from there it was all Cubbies. South Bend ended the game on a 6-0 run and Fort Wayne never really threatened again.

Harrison Wenson and Josue Huma came in to tie the game on an errant throw to the plate from first baseman Luis Almanzar in the fifth. Then with two outs Bryce Ball dumped a single into shallow center that gave the Cubs a 3-2 lead.

The next inning Yonathan Perlaza added two more runs on a two-run bomb that went right over the foul pole down the right field line. Ahead 5-2 Alexander Canario blasted one 423 feet to left in the seventh that made it 6-2, and that would be the final. The homer for Canario extended his hitting streak to eight games and his homer streak to three games in a row. Canario also stole his first base as a South Bend Cub in the first inning.

Next up: The Cubs will turn to Max Bain to try and make it five-straight wins on Wednesday night, squaring off against Noel Vela of Fort Wayne. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

