Marcus Freeman ready to face pressure of being Notre Dame defensive coordinator

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish head football coach Brian Kelly has told his players ever since he stepped foot on Notre Dame’s campus in December of 2009..... that pressure is a privileges.

However, Kelly did not have to preach that message to new Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman when he got to campus in January of 2021.

Freeman knows all about pressure. He played linebacker at Ohio State, and was able to use that pressure to make Cincinnati a Top 10 scoring defense in college football last season.

Kelly is already applying pressure to Freeman saying he wants to join in on a press conference so he can ask his defensive coordinator how he plans to get all of the linebackers involved this season.

Freeman knows there’s plenty of pressure following in the footsteps of former Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea, and he says he is ready for the challenge.

“When you’re an ultimate competitor, you put a lot of pressure on yourself,” Freeman said. “That’s something I’ve done from being a child. That’s the way I was raised. You know what, if you’re going to do something, you do it right and to the best of your ability. There’s no more added pressure on me than I put on myself to make sure that, you know what, I’m doing everything in my power to make sure these kids are prepared. We talk about serving these young guys, that’s a part of it. You do everything in your power to make sure they’re prepared to have success.”

Freeman will look to give his players the best chance to achieve success for practice No. 5 of fall camp on Wednesday.

There are just 26 days until Notre Dame football heads down to Tallahassee to play the Florida State Seminoles in the season opener.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.