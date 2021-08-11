Advertisement

Ian Book making positive impression at Saints training camp

Saints head coach Sean Payton says he is very encouraged with how Book has processed everything that his been thrown his way in camp.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WNDU) - Former Irish quarterback Ian Book is leaving his mark down in New Orleans at Saints training camp.

Book says it has certainly been an adjustment transitioning from life as the Notre Dame starting quarterback to the NFL, and has loved every second down in New Orleans.

“I feel like I’ve grown a lot,” Book said. “I actually texted my coach back at Notre Dame, ‘We could have done a lot more at Notre Dame.’ After 10 days here, I feel like I’ve grown so much. I’m trying to be comfortable with being uncomfortable. These plays are longer saying it to the huddle and taking command. The defense is disguising more. Just truly enjoying it out here. It’s a blessing for me. Just having fun competing every single day and I’ve learned a lot and already grown a lot and it’s only been 10 days.”

Book will make his NFL preseason debut on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens, where he’ll get to play against former Irish teammates Daelin Hayes and Miles Boykin.

That game will kickoff at 7 PM in Baltimore.

