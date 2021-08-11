Advertisement

Hackers take $600 million from cryptocurrency network, return some of it

The decentralized finance platform Poly Network said $600 million was stolen from them.
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) - Hackers have just scored what could be the biggest theft in the cryptocurrency industry.

The decentralized finance platform Poly Network said $600 million was stolen from them.

The company links together the blockchains of multiple virtual currencies to create interoperability among them.

Poly Network says a vulnerability in its system allowed hackers to make off with the funds.

The company begged the thieves to return the money, saying “The money you stole are from tens of thousands of crypto community members, hence the people. You should talk to us to work out a solution.”

It appears they’re listening. By Wednesday morning, Poly Network said nearly $5 million were returned.

It’s not clear who is behind the attack or why they’re returning the money.

