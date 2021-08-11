Advertisement

Golfers visit Beacon Children’s Hospital

LPGA Symetra Tour players, who will be competing in this week’s 2021 Four Winds Invitational,...
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Golf players visit kids at the Beacon Children’s Hospital on Wednesday.

LPGA Symetra Tour players, who will be competing in this week’s 2021 Four Winds Invitational, spent time with patients and nurses.

Those players included Emma Broze, the winner on the LPGA Symetra Tour this year.

“Just seeing again, how these kids are able to have the kind of treatments that they have and survive the types of things that they may not have been able to in years past. I think it’s not only really inspiring but to see them smile and to see them doing really well is also…I want to be able to contribute to that in the future,” says golfer Janet Mao.

The 2021 Four Winds Invitational will take place August 13-15 at the South Bend Country Club.

