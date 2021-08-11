First Alert Forecast: Heat Advisory Wednesday and More Storm Chances

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms during the morning hours will give way to a mix of clouds and sun. We warm up quickly and remain humid. Due to the combination of a high near 90 and the high humidity a HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for all of Michiana from 1pm-8pm this afternoon and evening. Heat index values will be between 100-105 degrees. High of 89.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The heat and humidity will again add some “fuel” to the atmosphere. Late this evening into the overnight hours there is another chance of a line of thunderstorms to move across Michiana from Northwest to Southeast. These storms have the potential again to bring heavy rain, strong gusty winds and frequent lightning. Localized flooding could be possible yet again. The storms move out by morning. Low of 73.

THURSDAY: A few isolated showers during the morning gives way to another day of heat and humidity under a mix of sun and clouds. Heat index values could top out near 100 degrees again in the afternoon. The heat and humidity could lead to another batch of scattered thunderstorms overnight and into early Friday morning. These likely have a less chance of being severe than days prior. High of 89.

FRIDAY: After some scattered storms during the morning, clouds begin to clear the area and sunshine breaks out during the afternoon. It will remain warm and humid for much of the day, but the humidity starts to lessen by the evening. High of 83.

LONG RANGE: The sunshine is out in full over the weekend and into the beginning of next week with lower humidity and highs in the lower 80s likely. A much better feel to the air in Michiana. More storm chances return as the humidity comes back a bit by the middle of next week. Temperatures remain near average for this time of year.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, August 10th, 2021

Tuesday’s High: 92

Tuesday’s Low: 71

Precipitation: 2.55″

