Family & friends mourn loss of South Bend parole agent killed in crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When life gets tough, it can sometimes be hard to see the good in it. Though, for 22-yearold South Bend Parole Agent Barbara Stanish, she always did.

“She was a youth that had tenacity, an infectious smile,” 4-H County Extension Director Gayle O’Connor says.

One that left a mark. But on Tuesday morning, that would all change. While on her way to work, police say Barbara was killed in an accident after crashing into a bed of a semi truck.

Her death, a shock to the community including her 4-H family whom she spent 10 years working with growing up.

“It’s sad. It just takes your breathe away and it’s sad. Even when they have left the program, you expect to see them again in some capacity passing through the fair. To know that that face may not be around with the smile, it’s sad. It is a very sad time,” O’Connor says.

Barbara’s sudden death now sparking a reaction all over Michiana. The South Bend Parole District saying today, “Barbara was a respected and an admired member of our team. We are truly saddened and shocked at this tragic loss.”

Others going to social media including several friends, family, former teammates, a local restaurant, and former programs Barbara served in.

And while her loss has left some in a dark place, one thing is clear. Barbara had an impact on people, a woman who lived a relatively short life, but left an impression on the many who love her so much.

“She touched people’s lives and she made a difference and I think that’s what is important in life and she certainly did that,” O’Connor says.

Funeral arrangements for Barbara are still to be determined. Police say toxicology test results are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.

