Advertisement

Family dog mauls baby to death, police say

Police in New York say a family pet mauled a 19-month-old baby while he was under the care of...
Police in New York say a family pet mauled a 19-month-old baby while he was under the care of his 2 older siblings.(News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource)
By News 12 Brooklyn staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12 Brooklyn) - Police in New York say a family pet attacked and killed a 19-month-old baby.

According to police, the infant’s 11-year-old and 9-year-old brothers were babysitting him when the family’s Rottweiler viciously mauled him.

The baby suffered bite wounds on his neck and shoulder. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the children’s father was at work at the time.

Police are questioning him, and charges are expected.

Animal control has custody of the dog.

Copyright 2021 News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eagle Lake boat crash leaves Edwardsburg couple injured.
Edwardsburg couple nearly killed after boat crash
One person has died in a crash on SR 2 and 600 East in LaPorte County.
One killed in crash involving semi in LaPorte County
Lori Arnold has covered her yard in Goshen with signs, which she has been ordered by a court to...
Goshen couple facing fines for signs
Last February, Finnies stepped up to host a 100-days until graduation event that Notre Dame...
Finnies Next Door seeking $1 million in damages
Deadly crash in Cass County, Michigan
One killed, three injured in Cass County crash

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE - Pat Hitchcock poses for a photo on Oct. 29, 1997, in Los Angeles.
Pat Hitchcock, daughter of Alfred Hitchcock, dead at 93
Eight states currently have female governors.
Hochul says she’s ready to lead following Cuomo’s exit
The Dixie Fire devastated Greenville, California, on Wednesday, ravaging its downtown.
Huge California fire grows; Montana blaze threatens towns