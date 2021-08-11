Elkhart Community Schools postpones first day of classes due to power outages, storm damage

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools is postponing the first day of classes until Friday, Aug. 13, due to widespread power outages and storm damage.

The district made the announcement Wednesday afternoon on its Facebook and Twitter pages. The first day of classes was originally set for Thursday, Aug. 12.

The district says it will evaluate the conditions tomorrow and post updates as needed.

Due to widespread power outages and downed trees, Elkhart Community Schools will be postponing the first day of classes until Friday, August 13, 2021. All ECS schools will be closed tomorrow, August 12, 2021. We will evaluate the conditions tomorrow and post updates as needed. — Elkhart Comm Schools (@ElkhartSchools) August 11, 2021

