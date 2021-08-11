Advertisement

Elkhart Community Schools postpones first day of classes due to power outages, storm damage

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools is postponing the first day of classes until Friday, Aug. 13, due to widespread power outages and storm damage.

The district made the announcement Wednesday afternoon on its Facebook and Twitter pages. The first day of classes was originally set for Thursday, Aug. 12.

The district says it will evaluate the conditions tomorrow and post updates as needed.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eagle Lake boat crash leaves Edwardsburg couple injured.
Edwardsburg couple nearly killed after boat crash
One person has died in a crash on SR 2 and 600 East in LaPorte County.
One killed in crash involving semi in LaPorte County
Lori Arnold has covered her yard in Goshen with signs, which she has been ordered by a court to...
Goshen couple facing fines for signs
Last February, Finnies stepped up to host a 100-days until graduation event that Notre Dame...
Finnies Next Door seeking $1 million in damages
As we are preparing for another round of storms in Michiana, several people are still dealing...
Berrien County residents dealing with aftermath of storms

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Forecast
Col. H. Donald Capps recounted his experience with the iconic made-in-Mishawaka vehicle and its...
‘Building a Better HUMVEE’ topic of discussion at Studebaker National Museum
Police will be in school zones making sure drivers follow the speed limits.
Project ‘Cool Your Engines’ underway in Mishawaka
Col. H. Donald Capps recounted his experience with the iconic made-in-Mishawaka vehicle and its...
‘Building a Better HUMVEE’ topic of discussion at Studebaker National Museum
Police will be in school zones making sure drivers follow the speed limits.
Project ‘Cool Your Engines’ underway in Mishawaka