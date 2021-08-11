Elkhart Community Schools postpones first day of classes due to power outages, storm damage
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools is postponing the first day of classes until Friday, Aug. 13, due to widespread power outages and storm damage.
The district made the announcement Wednesday afternoon on its Facebook and Twitter pages. The first day of classes was originally set for Thursday, Aug. 12.
The district says it will evaluate the conditions tomorrow and post updates as needed.
