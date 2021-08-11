Easing your child’s back-to-school anxiety

(WNDU) - As many students head back to the classroom Wednesday and the weeks to come, some kids might have trouble re-adjusting to yet another school year in a pandemic. Local psychotherapist Dr. Erin Leonard, PhD, said children thrive on a reliable schedule.

“So they can they have a sense of control. And when they’re not sure about what’s gonna happen, or rules are kind of changing, it can sometimes make them a little more anxious than normal,” commented Leonard, who practices in Mishawaka.

If kids exhibit anxiety, Leonard says parents should not invalidate feelings.

“If a parent says something like, ‘You’re being overdramatic, really, that’s ridiculous. You should be grateful,’ you know, then what they’re doing is they’re sort of shutting down the child’s ability to talk about a feeling that they actually need support with and understanding,” Leonard said.

She said parents should instead ask children why they are feeling anxious.

“That allows the child to sort of look, sort of process what they’re feeling, and then pull a worry out and talk about it,” she said.

Setting a schedule before summer ends helps reduce anxiety, like a bedtime closer to the one during the school year, along with showing a child the bus stop or the door where they will enter after being dropped off at school.

“Just really getting them sort of familiarized with the new routine, that’s really important,” Leonard added.

She recommends de-stressing activities such as playing with family pets, participating in Tai Chi, or playing outside, whether it’s with sports or simply to enjoy nature.

“Being in nature naturally releases endorphins and decreases a lot of anxiety. And it helps it helps human beings ground and center themselves,” she said.

When to see a counselor

While back-to-school anxiety is normal, Leonard said children might be struggling with an issue that requires help from a counselor if they exhibit the following symptoms:

-consistently has trouble sleeping

-continues to have a low appetite

-has sudden weight gain or weight loss

Dr. Leonard’s Mental Health cafe

On Sunday, August 15th, Dr. Leonard is hosting a free mental health cafe at her Mishawaka practice from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Students will learn anxiety coping skills through art therapy, pet therapy, and Tai Chi. There will be no individual or group therapy offered at the event.

Recore Counseling is located at 3835 Edison Lakes Parkway, Suite 200 in Mishawaka.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.