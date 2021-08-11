Advertisement

Cooling stations set up for second day due to continued power outages, flooding

Additional storms last night caused the current power outage to be extended for several hours.
Additional storms last night caused the current power outage to be extended for several hours.
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Emergency Operations Center has been activated again Wednesday due to continued power outages and flooding throughout the county.

Additional storms last night caused the current power outage to be extended for several hours. And with the temperatures rising, there have been cooling stations set up at the following locations:

  • New Buffalo Township Public Safety Building – 18959 US-12, New Buffalo MI 49117
  • Michiana Village Hall – 4000 Cherokee Drive, New Buffalo MI 49117
  • Lake Township Hall – 3220 W. Shawnee Road, Bridgman MI 49106

Face masks are strongly recommended for everyone visiting the center, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, you will be asked to isolate onsite.

If you have experienced damage due to the flooding, you can report it here.

