Colts extend deals of GM Chris Ballard, coach Frank Reich

Reich has led the Colts to the playoffs in two of his first three seasons at the helm.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, middle, speaks during a news conference after the team's...
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, middle, speaks during a news conference after the team's NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Indianapolis. Colts quarterback Andrew Luck announced that he his retiring at age 29. Colts coach Frank Reich is at left, and general manager Chris Ballard is at right. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich have been given contract extensions through 2026. Both Ballard and Reich have signed the deals. Ballard was hired in 2017 and is entering his 21st NFL season. In his four seasons overseeing football operations, Indianapolis has two double-digit win records and playoff appearances in those years. Ballard was selected the 2018 NFL top executive by the Professional Football Writers of America. Reich enters his fourth season as head coach. Reich has led the Colts to the playoffs in two of his first three seasons at the helm.

