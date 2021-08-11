Advertisement

‘Building a Better HUMVEE’ topic of discussion at Studebaker National Museum

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “Building a Better HUMVEE” was the topic of a talk at South Bend’s Studebaker National Museum Wednesday.

Col. H. Donald Capps recounted his experience with the iconic made-in-Mishawaka vehicle and its 30-some year history with the military. Capps said the HUMVEE was not designed for battlefield conditions, but was up-armored when it found itself on the front lines.

“People love it,” Capps says. “We depend on it. And I can’t say enough good things about it. To build a better one has been difficult. But we’ve updated it now to where it’s pretty much survived a lot more than we ever dreamed.”

Capps said the HUMVEE has won a place in everyone’s heart.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eagle Lake boat crash leaves Edwardsburg couple injured.
Edwardsburg couple nearly killed after boat crash
One person has died in a crash on SR 2 and 600 East in LaPorte County.
One killed in crash involving semi in LaPorte County
Lori Arnold has covered her yard in Goshen with signs, which she has been ordered by a court to...
Goshen couple facing fines for signs
Last February, Finnies stepped up to host a 100-days until graduation event that Notre Dame...
Finnies Next Door seeking $1 million in damages
As we are preparing for another round of storms in Michiana, several people are still dealing...
Berrien County residents dealing with aftermath of storms

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Forecast
Police will be in school zones making sure drivers follow the speed limits.
Project ‘Cool Your Engines’ underway in Mishawaka
Col. H. Donald Capps recounted his experience with the iconic made-in-Mishawaka vehicle and its...
‘Building a Better HUMVEE’ topic of discussion at Studebaker National Museum
Police will be in school zones making sure drivers follow the speed limits.
Project ‘Cool Your Engines’ underway in Mishawaka