‘Building a Better HUMVEE’ topic of discussion at Studebaker National Museum

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “Building a Better HUMVEE” was the topic of a talk at South Bend’s Studebaker National Museum Wednesday.

Col. H. Donald Capps recounted his experience with the iconic made-in-Mishawaka vehicle and its 30-some year history with the military. Capps said the HUMVEE was not designed for battlefield conditions, but was up-armored when it found itself on the front lines.

“People love it,” Capps says. “We depend on it. And I can’t say enough good things about it. To build a better one has been difficult. But we’ve updated it now to where it’s pretty much survived a lot more than we ever dreamed.”

Capps said the HUMVEE has won a place in everyone’s heart.

