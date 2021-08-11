Bridgman picking up the pieces after severe weather rolls through

Bridgman, Mich. (WNDU) - After rain and storms ripped through Michiana we are looking at the continued impact on Bridgman, Michigan, where they saw widespread flooding.

As for the flooding, things are drying up in most spots, but Lake Street and all the businesses there were without power for about two days. Power was restored in the area just before 6pm on Wednesday when this story aired.

“I think this is the last spot that is missing electricity, so hopefully soon. It said 2pm because it was kind of a crazy thing I don’t think Bridgman has ever seen any kind of water hit like this before,” Lindsey Clements says. She is a bartender at Transient Artisan Ales.

Yards turning into lakes, basement walls collapsing and a power substation flooded leading to widespread power outages.

“When you don’t have power for over 24 hours there’s always going to be something, but hopefully we’re ok though,” Clements says.

The heavy rains washing away revenue.

“I rely on those tips for every shift. So, I’m sure there’s other people who rely on those hours and then not being able to be open, and the company itself too, if you have a restaurant you’re dumping all of that food, it’s a waste and it’s really frustrating.” Clements adds.

Heading toward the lake shore down Lake Street, a restaurant had around 50 gallons of ice cream melt.

“It hurts the ice cream sales that’s for sure until we can get some more in. We’ve got a call in to our distributor so Hopefully we’ll hear back from them sometime today and maybe, possibly get some more in here tomorrow, providing we have power,” Heather Cribley says. She is the manager at Rochefort’s Restaurant on Lake Street.

As for flooding problems, Berrien County says two roads in the area remain closed due to high water. Those are California Road between Ott and Snow Road as well as Holden Road between Shawnee and Snow Road.

Berrien County Emergency Management reports that fire departments have been responding to carbon monoxide calls, so if you are using a generator for power make sure it runs in a well ventilated area.

As for local businesses they’ll be happy to have the lights back on and the customers back in.

“Just because of everything you lose, you know you’re losing your business for people to come in, we’re losing your sales there, you’re losing product,” Cribley says.

