Berrien County residents dealing with aftermath of storms

BERRIEN COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - As we are preparing for another round of storms in Michiana, several people are still dealing with the impact of Monday night’s storms.

“Sitting on the bed, it was shaking me. So it was like, okay I’ll live through that. Went to bed, got up this morning and when I went to get the mail, I turned around and saw the hole in my house,” Bridgman homeowner Kim Myers said.

People all across Michiana were struck by Monday night’s storms, and Myers was shocked to find the damage to her home of 50 years.

“The storm was horrible with the lightning and the thunder. The thunder was just so wicked and intense, and it just felt like the whole house was shaking,” Myers said.

Myers says she believes the thunder was so strong that it shook her house to the point of her basement wall crumbling.

“I don’t know how this happened other than that it was shaken to death and dropped off and fell in,” Myers said.

While surveying the damage Monday night, the repair specialist planning to fix the wall said he has never seen anything like it before, but also believes it was caused by thunder.

“Usually, when a wall falls in from intense rain, there is quicksand and everything else in here. You would see a big section of land missing from outside from it washing in, but that’s not the case here,” structural repair work specialist Ben Neidlinger said.

Because of Monday’s storms and the power outages they caused, several cooling centers opened up around Berrien County.

The New Buffalo Township Public Safety Building, Michiana Village Hall, the Mars Community Center, and the Lakeshore Public Schools Auditorium were all available during the day Monday.

“The EOC, we’re all about planning. We could’ve opened this at the last minute, but we planned this about 11 o’clock today and opened up at 2 with the hopes that no one actually needs it, but if they do, we’re here,” Berrien Springs Schools Facilities Director Ron Barts said.

Those centers closed at 9 p.m. and the EOC will reevaluate Wednesday whether they need to be reopened for those in need.

