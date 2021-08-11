Astudillo sparks Twins in 4-3 win as Sox streak ends at 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Willians Astudillo hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning and the Minnesota Twins held on for a 4-3 victory to stop a four-game winning streak for the Chicago White Sox. Rookie pitcher Griffin Jax gave the Twins a career-high six innings. He fell behind 3-2 on consecutive homers by Adam Engel and José Abreu in the third. Jax is the first Air Force Academy graduate to reach the major leagues. He struck out a career-best 10 with one walk. White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel gave up four runs in six innings. He walked four, and three scored.

