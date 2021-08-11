Advertisement

Astudillo sparks Twins in 4-3 win as Sox streak ends at 4

White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel gave up four runs in six innings.
Minnesota Twins' Willians Astudillo (64) is congratulated by Miguel Sano following his two-run...
Minnesota Twins' Willians Astudillo (64) is congratulated by Miguel Sano following his two-run home run off Chicago White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Willians Astudillo hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning and the Minnesota Twins held on for a 4-3 victory to stop a four-game winning streak for the Chicago White Sox. Rookie pitcher Griffin Jax gave the Twins a career-high six innings. He fell behind 3-2 on consecutive homers by Adam Engel and José Abreu in the third. Jax is the first Air Force Academy graduate to reach the major leagues. He struck out a career-best 10 with one walk. White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel gave up four runs in six innings. He walked four, and three scored.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

