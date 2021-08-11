Advertisement

Another Round of Storms...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - STILL MORE STORMS... Another line of strong, and potentially, severe storms will probably move through Michiana between 10pm and 3am tonight. We’ll be tracking it out of Wisconsin. It’ll still be hot and humid on Thursday, so there will be another chance for a storm. Still a slight chance on into early Friday, but after that you can just say “Ahhhhhh”, as we turn much more comfortable with no chance for storms...for a change!

Tonight: Continued warm and muggy with more thunderstorms likely by late evening into the overnight hours. Low: 73, Wind: SW 7-14

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A t’storm possible in some areas. High: 89, Wind: SW 7-14

Thursday night: Still muggy...slight chance for a t’storm. Low: 69

Friday: Slight chance for a t’storm early, otherwise partly sunny and turning less humid by evening. High: 83

