2 hurt in St. Joseph County crash involving six vehicles

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving six vehicles Wednesday morning in eastern St. Joseph County.

It happened in the area of Birch Road and McKinley Highway. We’ve been told that two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

