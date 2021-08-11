Advertisement

2 hurt in St. Joseph County crash involving six vehicles

It happened in the area of Birch Road and McKinley Highway.
It happened in the area of Birch Road and McKinley Highway.
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving six vehicles Wednesday morning in eastern St. Joseph County.

It happened in the area of Birch Road and McKinley Highway. We’ve been told that two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

