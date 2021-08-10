Valparaiso University selects new nickname

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WNDU) - Valparaiso University will now be known as the “Beacons.”

The university announced its new nickname in a tweet Tuesday morning, saying it’s directly connected to its motto, “In Thy Light We See Light.”

Valparaiso abandoned its Crusaders nickname back in February due to concerns of negative associations with religious oppression, violence and hate groups.

We. Are. BEACONS. Valparaiso University's new nickname directly connects to our motto, "In Thy Light We See Light," and represents the entire Valpo family. We are beacons of hope, change, knowledge, and, above all, God's light. At Valpo, #WeAreBeacons. #ValpoBeacons pic.twitter.com/30k0pMdvT4 — Valparaiso University (@ValpoU) August 10, 2021

