Valparaiso University selects new nickname

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WNDU) - Valparaiso University will now be known as the “Beacons.”

The university announced its new nickname in a tweet Tuesday morning, saying it’s directly connected to its motto, “In Thy Light We See Light.”

Valparaiso abandoned its Crusaders nickname back in February due to concerns of negative associations with religious oppression, violence and hate groups.

