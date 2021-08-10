Spectrum Health seeking blood donations

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Blood supplies across Michigan are low, and Spectrum Health Lakeland is asking for your help.

They’re partnering with Versiti Blood Center of Michigan to host a series of community blood drives this month.

The last blood drive is next Wednesday, August 18 from noon until 6 at Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.

To donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 112 pounds, and be in good health.

A photo ID and masks are required.

