Spectrum Health seeking blood donations
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Blood supplies across Michigan are low, and Spectrum Health Lakeland is asking for your help.
They’re partnering with Versiti Blood Center of Michigan to host a series of community blood drives this month.
The last blood drive is next Wednesday, August 18 from noon until 6 at Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.
To donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 112 pounds, and be in good health.
A photo ID and masks are required.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.