Some PHM parents angry after board decides to make masks optional for students

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One day after the Penn Harris Madison School Corporation approved to make masks optional for students in the upcoming 2021-2022 school year, some PHM parents, like local pediatrician Saira Rahman, are angry and speaking out.

“I’m extremely disappointed and I can speak for many other physicians who I have been in touch with since last night,” Rahman told 16 News Now Tuesday.

The decision came after a 5-2 vote at a school board meeting Monday night. Rahman, who spoke out for requiring masks at that meeting, disappointed in the end result.

“It’s ironic that an educational intuition that prides itself on providing a high quality education would have a policy that is in such defiance of science, and scientific scholarship, and with disregard for very clear public health guidance, and disregard for experts who have been doing this their whole lives,” Rahman says.

Though, some parents are, indeed, on board with the district’s decision. Some parents showed their support by attending a protest last week in defiance of students wearing masks at school.

However, others like Rahman, who has dedicated her life to protect the health safety of children as a pediatrician, and as a mother three, believe the board should reconsider their decision.

“Children have a right to be safe where they go to school and it’s the obligations, it’s the responsibility of the school district to keep our children safe. I know that we are done with the pandemic, but the pandemic is not done with us and we need to be careful,” Rahman says.

While masks will be optional for PHM students at school, students riding the bus will be required to wear a mask regardless of immunization, per a CDC order.

PHM’s first day back at school is scheduled for August 18th.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.