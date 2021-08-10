Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: 35-year-old man missing from Mishawaka

Tyler Owen, 35, missing from Mishawaka
Tyler Owen, 35, missing from Mishawaka(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Tyler Owen, a 35 year old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 300 pounds, brown hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a black and red plaid shirt and blue jeans.

He was last seen Monday August 9 at noon. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Tyler Owen, contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1680 or 911.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eagle Lake boat crash leaves Edwardsburg couple injured.
Edwardsburg couple nearly killed after boat crash
Bullet strikes vehicle
Suspect shoots at woman’s vehicle
Last February, Finnies stepped up to host a 100-days until graduation event that Notre Dame...
Finnies Next Door seeking $1 million in damages
Officials on scene tell 16 News Now it was the result of a two-car crash.
Car crashes into building in South Bend
A shooting in a St. Paul suburb left three people wounded, including a 12-year-old boy, and...
Man dead in Sunday Benton Harbor shooting; police searching for suspect

Latest News

In a 5-2 vote, the Penn Harris Madison school board has voted that mask-wearing will be...
PHM school board votes masks optional for 2021-2022
Monday night was the award ceremony for the company's Student Citizenship Award at their Edison...
Multiple students receive scholarships from Zolman’s Tire
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
The center will reportedly serve 60 children with autism and create 50 new jobs.
Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers opens new Elkhart location