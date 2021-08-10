SILVER ALERT: 35-year-old man missing from Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Tyler Owen, a 35 year old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 300 pounds, brown hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a black and red plaid shirt and blue jeans.

He was last seen Monday August 9 at noon. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Tyler Owen, contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1680 or 911.

