Riley football hopes to bounce back in 2021

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The High School football season is just around the corner in Indiana.

In South Bend, the Riley Wildcats are coming off of a 3-7 2020 campaign.

Over the last 20 years, the Wildcats have finished with an above .500 record twice - in 2017 and 2018.

Riley hopes to get back to their winning ways in 2021.

“It’s going to look way better than it did last year,” Riley senior quarterback Eli Taylor said. “More explosiveness. More vocal. More disciplined than we have been in past years.”

The Wildcats believe they can change the perception of the Riley football program this season due to their new mentality on the field..

“It’s hard nosed,” Riley head coach Justin Kinzie said. “It’s in your face. This isn’t the ballerina football. This isn’t designer football. This isn’t tiffany football. This is hard nosed in your face. We see ourselves as the Pittsburgh of South Bend here on the south side with the factories and the train tracks. We definitely carry that gritty edge with us.”

The Wildcats will have to be gritty this season. Riley will be on the road for each of the first five games of the season.

The first game is just 10 days away at Michigan City High School.

